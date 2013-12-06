The Buzz

Market up on good news? Pinch me!

The jobs report was strong and the markets are celebrating. Sure, the Fed may taper sooner rather than later. But that's not a bad thing as long as the economy is improving.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz