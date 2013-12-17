The Buzz

Herbalife squeezes Ackman badly

Activist investor Bill Ackman is convinced Herbalife is a pyramid scheme. A financial re-audit doesn't answer that question, but the clean results send Herbalife stock soaring, leaving Ackman in a deeper hole.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz