The Buzz

2013 was great for stocks. Now what?

The Dow and S&P 500 both reached all-time highs in 2013, led by bellwethers like Google, Disney and UPS. The 2014 outlook is promising. But don't expect the gains to be as big as this year.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz