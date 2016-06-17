Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Sallie Krawcheck wants to close the 'gender investing gap'
Sallie Krawcheck is a Wall Street pioneer. Now, she wants to make women smarter investors, and is using her startup investment firm Ellevest to do it.
