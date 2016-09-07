Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Global Investor

Cheap oil pushes Saudi Arabia into further budget cuts

CNNMoney's John Defterios outlines the Saudi government's plan for overhauling the oil-reliant country's spending habits.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular