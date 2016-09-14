Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Monsanto accepts $66 billion Bayer offer

U.S. seed giant Monsanto agreed to merge with Germany's Bayer in the biggest takeover deal so far this year. The companies now face getting the deal past regulators around the globe.

