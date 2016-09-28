Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

OPEC agrees to cut oil production

Negotiations in Algeria lead to the first cut in eight years. Under the agreement, OPEC oil production is expected to be reduced to 32.5 million barrels of oil per day from 33.4 million. CNNMoney's John Defterios reports.

