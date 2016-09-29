Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Chinese billionaire warns of real estate 'bubble'

China's richest man Wang Jianlin speaks with Andrew Stevens about the Chinese economy and calls the property market the "biggest bubble in history."

