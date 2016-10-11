Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Before the Bell

Samsung stock takes a hit on Note 7 fiasco

Samsung shares plummeted 8% in Seoul, South Korea after the company told customers to power down their Galaxy Note 7 smartphones. CNNMoney's Alison Kosik reports.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular