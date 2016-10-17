Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Investors favor a Clinton presidency

Sixty percent of investors now say Clinton is the best candidate for the stock market, according to a new E*Trade poll of nearly 1,000 active investors versus only 40% for Trump.

