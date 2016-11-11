Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Buffett: Wells Fargo is 'a great bank that made a terrible mistake'

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is the largest shareholder in Wells Fargo. He spoke publicly for the first time since the bank's fake account scandal, telling CNN's Poppy Harlow he has faith in the bank and hasn't sold any shares.

