Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney View with Nina dos Santos

Trump investing tips from Jim Rogers

Famed investor Jim Rogers is buying Russian investments on the back of Donald Trump's election win last week. He explains his rationale to CNNMoney's Nina dos Santos.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular