CNNMoney Reports
Howard Schultz stepping down as Starbucks CEO
Howard Schultz will be stepping down next year as CEO of Starbucks. Schultz will be appointed executive chairman and the current chief operating officer Kevin Johnson, a tech industry veteran, will replace Schultz as CEO.
