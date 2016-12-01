Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Howard Schultz stepping down as Starbucks CEO

Howard Schultz will be stepping down next year as CEO of Starbucks. Schultz will be appointed executive chairman and the current chief operating officer Kevin Johnson, a tech industry veteran, will replace Schultz as CEO.

