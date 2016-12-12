Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

Oil surges after deal to cut output

A group of non-OPEC nations, including Russia, Mexico, Kazakhstan and Oman, agreed to join OPEC members in cutting their oil production. CNNMoney's John Defterios reports.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular