The Buzz
Oprah's weight is down, Weight Watchers shares are up
Oprah Winfrey's latest ad campaign highlighting her 40-pound weight loss caused Weight Watchers shares to surge, but they are still down sharply overall in 2016, despite her investment in the company.
The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz
