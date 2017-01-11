Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
The Buzz

Trump sinks drug stocks

Shares of Big Pharma companies and biotechs fell after President-elect Donald Trump put them on notice because of big price hikes for medications.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz