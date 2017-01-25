Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
CNNMoney Reports
Dow reaches historic 20,000 level
The Dow blew past 20,000 for the first time ever but it's not the first time Wall Street has celebrated a milestone. CNNMoney's Maggie Lake reports on the historic rise.
Related Videos
02:33
Dow reaches historic 20,000 level
02:00
China's TPP alternative
03:08
Democrats question ethics of Trump's health pick
01:38
Trump meets with CEOs of GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler
01:31
Are America's malls dying?
01:55
Microsoft CEO: Immigration policy will affect our competitiveness
Top Videos
03:09
Nissan wants to remotely pilot self-driving cars
01:00
Toyota's space-age concept car for 2030
03:35
Don Peebles: Trump will help create 'upward mobility' for minorities
03:20
First date with humanoid robot Pepper
02:44
First look at Faraday Future's electric racecar
03:39
Coal country afraid Trump will repeal black lung benefits with Obamacare
