Yellen: U.S. banks are lending and globally competitive

With calls from President Trump and the Republican-led Congress to roll back Dodd-Frank financial regulations, Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen was nudged to debunk a few of the core arguments around lending and competitiveness.

