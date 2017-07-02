Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Halftime Report: central banks to star

It's halftime for equities. Tech may have been the star players so far, but Janet Yellen, Mario Draghi and Mark Carney are about to take the field. Allianz's Mohamed el-Erian talks to Richard about the end of easy money.

