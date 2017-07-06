Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Qatar's diplomatic row could hit foreign investments
Qatar has been acquiring assets in London for years - landmarks include Harrods, the Shard and Canary Wharf. CNNMoney's John Defterios looks at Qatar's British portfolio.
02:28
Qatar's diplomatic row could hit foreign investments
02:26
Iran signs $2 billion gas deal with Total
01:02
Al Jazeera: 'We demand press freedom'
03:07
Hong Kong: How the city has changed since 1997
01:54
Why Venezuelans are protesting
01:26
Helicopter attack targets Venezuela's Supreme Court
03:07
This job training program is at risk under Trump budget
01:02
QVC will buy rival Home Shopping Network
02:00
How a 'biomass stove' could change the way rural India cooks
02:27
Indonesia's first billion dollar startup
00:57
This car's decked out in Gorilla Glass
02:46
Meet the singer behind 'Despacito' (It's not Bieber)
Ethics watchdog Walter Shaub leaving federal government
GOP lawmaker raises 'serious questions' about Kushner family conflicts
Microsoft cuts thousands of jobs amid shift to cloud services