Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Quest Means Business

Wall St Trifecta: Can the Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 keep this pace up?

The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all closed at record highs. It is the 26th record close for the Dow just this year. Can this continue? One Wall Street trader tells Richard Quest why the bulls look set to keep up their run.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular