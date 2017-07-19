Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Social Security Administration warns about scam callers trying to steal your checks
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
NAFTA negotiations set to begin August 16 in D.C.
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Romans’ Numeral
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Elon Musk explains what's wrong with math class
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
5 skills the most effective managers have
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
The wild boar business is booming in Texas
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Queen Elizabeth II is getting a 78% raise from the government
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Quest Means Business
Wall St Trifecta: Can the Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 keep this pace up?
The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all closed at record highs. It is the 26th record close for the Dow just this year. Can this continue? One Wall Street trader tells Richard Quest why the bulls look set to keep up their run.
Related Videos
04:04
The paparazzi problem solver
03:42
How much do YOU earn?
03:19
Wall St Trifecta: Can the Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 keep this pace up?
02:31
Is this the new normal for Wall Street?
02:42
Uber's global domination crumbles
03:48
Oh, Snap! Are investors about to dump Snapchat?
Top Videos
02:11
The $1.5 million flying car
03:03
Whistleblower used payout to help the world's poor
02:16
See the best Aston Martin ever
01:48
How a 'fix it' mentality grew a $2 billion business
06:47
Female founders talk sexual harassment in tech
01:33
CBO: 18 billion more uninsured with repeal
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until September 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
HBO draws ire over drama 'Confederate' from 'Game of Thrones' bosses
Carrier is cutting hundreds of Indiana jobs this week
32 million more people would be uninsured under new Senate Obamacare repeal bill