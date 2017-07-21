Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Treasury Dept. goes after Tillerson's Exxon

The Treasury Department slapped Exxon Mobil with a $2 million fine for "blatantly" violating US sanctions on Russia when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson led the oil company, US authorities said.

