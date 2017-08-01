Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Trump cheerleading stock market as Dow nears 22,000

President Donald Trump tweets about the stock market sitting at or near record highs as the Dow Jones Industrial Average approaches 22,000 for the first time.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular