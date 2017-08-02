Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Young Instagrammers use app 32 minutes each day
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
What big fat bubble? Trump cheers as Dow hits 22,000
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Romans’ Numeral
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Young Instagrammers use app 32 minutes each day
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Stocks are too risky, bonds pay too little. Where do I invest?
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
This app is designed to turn anyone into a wine expert
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
This app is designed to turn anyone into a wine expert
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Fear & Greed Index
Dow hits 22,000 milestone
A surge in Apple stock carried the Dow past the milestone right after the opening bell. CNNMoney's Alison Kosik reports.
Related Videos
01:38
Dow hits 22,000 milestone
01:50
Why gold is considered an investing safe haven
01:32
Fear is driving stock markets
01:25
Who struggles with a strong dollar?
01:24
Crude truth behind oil's global boom
01:15
How CNNMoney's Fear & Greed Index works
Top Videos
02:14
Live in a transit desert? Your Chariot awaits
00:39
Space station drone looks like BB-8
02:01
White House responds to Fox News lawsuit
01:39
J.K. Rowling sorry for tweets accusing Trump
01:15
Ford offers a muzzle for the Mustang's growl
01:16
Late night says goodbye to Anthony Scaramucci
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until October 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Auto sales slide again in July
Career advice you hear all the time that's actually bunk
Lawsuit: Fox News concocted Seth Rich story with oversight from White House