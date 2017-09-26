Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Equifax CEO is out after data breach

Credit reporting bureau Equifax announced Richard Smith's retirement three weeks after it disclosed a hack that compromised the personal information of as many as 143 million Americans.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular