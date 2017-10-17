Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Here's how the Dow topped 23,000

Another milestone for Wall Street's most famous stock market barometer. The Dow passed 23,000, continuing a market surge that's been led by Boeing, Caterpillar, Visa, Apple and McDonald's.

