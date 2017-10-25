Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Traders

Russian company bites into healthy eating trend

Elena Shifrina, a former Russian model, is the founder of BioFoodLab, which producers all-natural snacks from its Moscow factory to export worldwide.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular