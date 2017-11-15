Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
CNNMoney World
Total CEO: We are accustomed to geopolitical risk
Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné spoke with CNNMoney Emerging Markets Editor John Defterios about the social and economic changes in Saudi Arabia and the energy deal with Iran.
