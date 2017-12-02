Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Quest Means Business

Dow has milestone year in 2017

A record year for record closes on Wall Street. With a month still to go, 2017 has seen 63 all-time highs for the Dow and 70 for the Nasdaq. Richard explains why Christmas came early to the New York Stock Exchange.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular