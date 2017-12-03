Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Bitcoin jumps 1000% this year

Bitcoin rises by $2000 in one day! Then it falls by just as much the very same day. Is the digital currency here to stay? Or a volatile, unproven and unbacked currency that's doomed to fail? Coindesk's Nolan Bauerie gives Richard his two cents.

