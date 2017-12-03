Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

LSE's divided house could make it a Wall Street takeover targer

London Stock Exchange CEO Xavier Rolet steps down. TCI Fund now wants LSE Chairman out as well. After a decade dodging six takeovers and merging three times, the LSE may finally be ripe for a transatlantic tie-up.

