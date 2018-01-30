Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Quest Means Business

Richard Quest has tough questions for Zimbabwe's new president

Speaking at Davos, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa tells Richard Quest that the country is "Open for Business" but protecting human rights for its citizens are not in his mandate.

