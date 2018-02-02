Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International Switzerland
CNNMoney Reports

The Dow had its worst week in two years. Why?

The Dow closed down 666 points, or 2.5%, its biggest percentage decline since the Brexit turmoil in June 2016 and steepest point decline since the 2008 financial crisis. Concerns about inflation and the bond market contributed to the sell-off.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular