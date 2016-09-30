Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

U.S. + International
Drive

Ferrari's fastest convertible

The LaFerrari Aperta hybrid convertible was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show. Too bad this supercar with a top speed of 217 miles per hour is already sold out.

