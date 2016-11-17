Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

This convertible is now the most expensive Mercedes you can buy

The luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet was unveiled at the LA Auto Show. At around $320,000 it is truly top-of-the-line.

