Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Olive Garden is 'molto bene' with diners and investors
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Olive Garden is 'molto bene' with diners and investors
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Microsoft unveils new, nicer chat bot
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Agility in Action
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Half of American workers aren't using all their vacation days
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Economic crises? Cash shortages? Shoe firm reboots to survive
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Diamond sales are down, and it's India's fault
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Passion to Portfolio
Senegalese designer to the stars
She's one of the hottest designers in Dakar, Senegal. So much so that superstar Beyoncé has worn one of her creations. Selly Raby Kane is turning her love of style into a business that's gaining international recognition.
Related Videos
03:09
Senegalese designer to the stars
03:14
He's the design boss behind the Land Rover
03:08
The man executives turn to for business advice
03:15
His art adorns Nike shoes and Beyoncé dancers
02:37
Inspiring Africa's youth to take action through media
03:13
She's one of the most in-demand designers
Top Videos
01:15
Last-minute shoppers, you still have time
01:00
2016: 'Happy end' for oil after rough ride
01:31
How social media filter bubbles work
01:00
2016: The year of the Brexit vote
01:17
China's elevated bus is going nowhere
02:55
Inside the holiday rush at FedEx
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Transferring your balance to a 21-month 0% APR is ingenious
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Best credit cards for 2017
Cards charging 0% interest until 2018
10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Most Popular
Merry Christmas: You're fired!
Biggest threats to the Trump market rally
Trump adds yet another billionaire to his team