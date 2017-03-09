Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Your 'Cool Runnings' bobsled dream come true

Bobsledding is not just the stuff of 'Cool Runnings' and the Winter Olympics. Anyone can take a turn going 70 mph down a professional track at the Olympic Park in Salt Lake City, Utah.

