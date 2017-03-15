Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Passion to Portfolio

The visionary behind Africa's leading natural skincare brand

Renchia Droganis' journey started small 17 years ago, in her kitchen making natural skincare products. In nearly two decades, Africology has gone from a home-made product to an established international brand.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular