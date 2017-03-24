Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

This tailor makes bulletproof clothing for presidents

Miguel Caballero is known as the bulletproof tailor of Bogota. For 25 years the Colombian tailor has been outfitting world leaders in his fashionable bulletproof clothing. And its rumored he's even dressed President Obama.

