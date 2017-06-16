Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
39 million households are paying more for housing than they can afford
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Amazon is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Romans’ Numeral
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Jeff Bezos is the smartest guy in business
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
39 million households are paying more for housing than they can afford
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Makeup mogul Bobbi Brown on her new venture: 'I am a start-up'
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
McLaren reveals 200 mph convertible
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Away
Trump's Air Force One will be built here
by Alice Yu & Bridget Nolan
@CNNMoney
Boeing builds almost every one of its planes in Everett, Washington -- just 30 minutes outside of Seattle. It's also where the new Air Force One will be built. And you can see it all happen in person.
Related Videos
02:26
Trump's Air Force One will be built here
02:32
Take the ride of your life in a Porsche
02:28
Truffles + dogs, need we say more?
02:09
See a baby seal while on business in SF
02:22
Cat Yoga - Yes, you can
01:51
Airline electronics ban: What you need to know
Top Videos
01:56
McDonald's ends Olympic sponsorship
:19:06
Oliver Stone asks Putin about U.S. election meddling allegations
03:01
Seth Meyers has a long history with Donald Trump
01:37
'The Bachelor' franchise: For love and money
02:48
What's it like to work at Pixar?
01:03
China launches its first X-ray space telescope
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until August 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Amazon is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion
Sandy Hook family members send legal threat to NBC over Alex Jones interview
Grocery stocks are getting clobbered after Amazon-Whole Foods deal