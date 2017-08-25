Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Drive

Infiniti's concept racecar silently screams 1930s

The Infiniti Prototype 9 concept car is pure fantasy. The design offers a modern take on a 1930s Inifiniti Grand Prix racecar. Except there weren't any Infiniti racecars in the 1930s.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular