Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Trump's quest to kill Obamacare hurts the middle class
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Fresh Money
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
8 stocks that could cash in on Trump's tax overhaul
Investing
Economy
Sectors
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Markets Now
Romans’ Numeral
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Twitter admits overstating user numbers for years
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
When is the right time to see a financial adviser?
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
This football star scored a new career making Cognac
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Aston Martin is getting into... luxury real estate?!
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Drive
Dodge Demon: Take off in most powerful muscle car ever
by Sean Clark
@CNNMoney
The 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon claims to go from 0 to 60 in 2.3 seconds, making in the fastest production car in history. See the Demon standout on the drag strip and underwhelm on the road.
Related Videos
02:33
Dodge Demon: Take off in most powerful muscle car ever
03:13
Cruisin' in a new Cadillac...no hands!
02:01
Bentley 'Le Mans Sport ' was a Jazz Age speed demon
02:27
Stelvio: Alfa Romeo's impressive blast into SUV market
01:43
Electric cars of tomorrow
01:07
First look at Mercedes' $2.7M supercar
Top Videos
02:33
Dodge Demon: Take off in most powerful muscle car ever
01:16
NAACP warns black passengers about American Airlines
00:59
Here's how Bruce Campbell makes fake blood
01:42
The 32-year-old trying to revamp Saudi Arabia
02:53
Small power company lands $300M Puerto Rico contract
01:29
Longer odds for Mega Millions win
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until December 2018 with this card
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Spend $1000 using this card and get a $200 intro bonus
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Five women accuse journalist and 'Game Change' co-author Mark Halperin of sexual harassment
McDonald's puzzles Chinese customers with name change
Questions swirl after small Montana firm lands Puerto Rico power contract