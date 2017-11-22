Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Why Bill Ackman is taking on ADP
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Fresh Money
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
'Death spiral': 4,000% inflation in Venezuela
Investing
Economy
Sectors
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Markets Now
Romans’ Numeral
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Uber paid hackers $100,000 after they stole data on 57 million users
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
How to make money broadcasting from your phone
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
London buses are being powered by a new fuel: Coffee
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Burberry shares plummet as overhaul plans fall flat
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Traders
Nigerian luxury brand sees growth in clicks
The Obayuwana family brought the first luxury boutiques to Nigeria but now with a focus on e-commerce, it plans to make Polo Limited the biggest luxury provider in Africa.
Related Videos
02:47
Nigerian luxury brand sees growth in clicks
02:54
Expanding India's access to dental care
02:46
How e-commerce is helping Japan's 'City of Blades' thrive
02:58
Vic Firth: Inspiring would-be drummers online
02:50
Russian company bites into healthy eating trend
02:46
Polish dairy farmers look to China
Top Videos
02:52
Sexual harassment tipping point: Why now?
01:05
Charlie Rose fired by CBS after accusations of sexual harassment
01:39
Charlie Rose's co-hosts: He does not get a pass
00:51
See Aston Martin's redesigned Vantage
03:05
Whitefish halts work in Puerto Rico
03:25
These 1960s custom cars scream retrofuturism
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until 2019 with this card
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Spend $1000 using this card and get a $200 intro bonus
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Trump Justice Department puts Corporate America on notice
Uber hack in 2016 exposed data on 57 million people
J. Crew will close dozens of stores by the end of January