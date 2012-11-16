Strategy Session

Buffett's unique friend: A journalist

For over four decades Warren Buffett and Fortune Magazine's Carol Loomis have been close personal friends, which is unusual since Loomis have been writing about Buffett all this time as well.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Strategy Sessions
  • untitled
This video series features interviews with big thinkers—including economists, strategists, financial advisors and portfolio managers—on the economy, markets and investor-related topics.