Mexico: The Latin American Hollywood?

As Grupo Salinas' TV Azteca moves towards more original content, CEO Ricardo Salinas sees Mexico as an international production powerhouse.

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
