Macy's stages its own miracle on 34th St

Macy's stock price has gone from just over $5 to $40 in just four years. CEO Terry Lundgren shares the magic behind the big rebound.

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
