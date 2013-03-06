Leadership

Emerson CEO: Bureaucracy curtails growth

David Farr, CEO of the global manufacturing and technology company says that red tape and a lack of a long-term roadmap hinders business investment in the U.S. economy.

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
