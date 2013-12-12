Leadership

Starbucks CFO on Obamacare rollout

Troy Alstead says Starbucks is not changing its health benefits package for employees, but he is 'concerned about some of the unintended consequences' and how other firms react.

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
