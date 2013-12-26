Leadership

HSN: Consumers want home products

HSN, Inc. CFO Judy Schmeling says that since the recession, HSN consumers are buying more 'selfless' purchases like home products over things like jewelry.

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
