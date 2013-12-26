Leadership

How HSN uses data across platforms

HSN, Inc. CFO Judy Schmeling explains how HSN producers navigate the sales process in real-time by constantly monitoring the numbers coming in from television and online.

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
@geoffcolvin